LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 631,255 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

