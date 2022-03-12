LPL Financial LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 71,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIL opened at $40.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

