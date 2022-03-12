LPL Financial LLC Purchases 8,445 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

PTEU opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

