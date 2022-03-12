Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives 33.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 33.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCID. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down 1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,824,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,486,016. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is 32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

