Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to SEK 90

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 80 to SEK 90 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUNMF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

