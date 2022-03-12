M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC) Short Interest Update

M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 361.5% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBSC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M3 Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in M3 Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in M3 Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter valued at $2,374,000. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M3 Brigade Acquisition III stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,166. M3 Brigade Acquisition III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is based in New York.

