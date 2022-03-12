Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.18.

MGTA opened at $2.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.