Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 194,729 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.