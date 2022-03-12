Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) CFO Mark E. Layton Sells 40,417 Shares of Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,902,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 76,263 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

