Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

