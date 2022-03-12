Mark Lindh Purchases 50,079 Shares of Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) Stock

Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX – Get Rating) insider Mark Lindh purchased 50,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$28,745.35 ($20,982.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About Aerometrex

Aerometrex Limited, an aerial imaging and mapping company, provides aerial photography, photogrammetry, light detection and ranging (LiDAR) surveys, 3D modelling, and aerial imaging subscription services in Australia and Europe. The company offers aerial orthophotography, a scale-corrected 2D aerial imagery maps; digital terrain models and digital surface models; digitized 3D feature data for geographic information systems; and LiDAR, an aerial surveying technique that utilizes active laser pulses generated by the sensor to measure the distance of aircraft to ground.

