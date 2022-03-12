Mark Lindh Purchases 50,079 Shares of Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) Stock

Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX – Get Rating) insider Mark Lindh purchased 50,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$28,745.35 ($20,982.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.29.
About Aerometrex (Get Rating)
See Also
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Aerometrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerometrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.