Martin F. Greenslade Buys 60,000 Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) insider Martin F. Greenslade acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($40,880.50).

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 51.20 ($0.67) on Friday. Tullow Oil plc has a twelve month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market cap of £734.20 million and a PE ratio of 5.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLW. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70.75 ($0.93).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

