Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTCH. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.47.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,212,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.