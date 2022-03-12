Matinas BioPharma’s (MTNB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.20. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,635 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,245,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,625 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 299.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,049,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 388.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 333.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Matinas BioPharma (Get Rating)
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.