Matinas BioPharma’s (MTNB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.20. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,635 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,245,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,625 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 299.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,049,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 388.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 333.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma (Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.