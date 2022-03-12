Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.40. The stock had a trading volume of 66,228,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

