Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases 87 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,737. The firm has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.41 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

