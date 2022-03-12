McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.52. The stock had a trading volume of 916,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,888. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 342,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,058,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $233,048,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 348,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

