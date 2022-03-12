McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) PT Lowered to $1.50

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 69.19% from the stock’s previous close.
MUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McEwen Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.65.
NYSE MUX opened at $0.89 on Thursday. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $419.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About McEwen Mining (Get Rating)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McEwen Mining (MUX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.