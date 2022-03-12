McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) PT Lowered to $1.50

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 69.19% from the stock’s previous close.

MUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McEwen Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

NYSE MUX opened at $0.89 on Thursday. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $419.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1,941.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,735,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after buying an additional 13,063,008 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $4,114,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in McEwen Mining by 1,136.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,773,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in McEwen Mining by 574.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,153,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in McEwen Mining by 32.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,135,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.