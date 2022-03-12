MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MediWound in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

MDWD stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

