MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) VP La Serna Juan Martin De Acquires 50 Shares

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

La Serna Juan Martin De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $891.69 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,068.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,373.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,757.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after acquiring an additional 323,642 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

