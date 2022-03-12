Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Plans $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,729,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 90,373 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

