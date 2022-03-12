Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Meritor were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTOR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTOR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

