Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $40.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

MRUS stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Merus has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after acquiring an additional 418,306 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,369,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

