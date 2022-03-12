Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.61. 34,657,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.33. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

