Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

FB opened at $187.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

