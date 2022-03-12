Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.67

Shares of Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.67 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25), with a volume of 510,255 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £33.04 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.77. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46.
Metal Tiger Company Profile (LON:MTR)
