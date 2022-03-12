Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.67

Shares of Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.67 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25), with a volume of 510,255 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £33.04 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.77. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46.

Metal Tiger Company Profile (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

