Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 80.4% in February

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the February 13th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTTWF remained flat at $$10.35 during trading on Friday. Metro has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.
Metro Company Profile
