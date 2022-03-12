Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 80.4% in February

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the February 13th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTTWF remained flat at $$10.35 during trading on Friday. Metro has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

Metro Company Profile (Get Rating)

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

