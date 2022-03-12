Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Yellow were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YELL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yellow by 2,573.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 697,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yellow by 94.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 402,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Yellow by 410.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 379,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yellow in the second quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yellow by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 145,460 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yellow alerts:

YELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of YELL opened at $7.50 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $385.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Yellow’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Profile (Get Rating)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.