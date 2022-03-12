Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $30,000 Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 171.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EMCORE by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 127,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 318,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EMCORE by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,523 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 2,989.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 346,796 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. EMCORE Co. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $134.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EMKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

