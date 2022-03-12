Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $58,000 in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,618,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

JXN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

