Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SELB. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 211,190 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $631,458.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

