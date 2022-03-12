Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 15,654 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

