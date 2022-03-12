Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 7,537 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 217,173 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 81.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $435.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.19. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBBN. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

