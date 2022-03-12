Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
MXC stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.29. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00.
Mexco Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
