M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 271,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $7.33 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

