M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.23.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $1,511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $16,457,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

