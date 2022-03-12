M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.39.

Shares of LULU opened at $291.55 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.21 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

