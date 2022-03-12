M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Targa Resources by 97.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,550,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.76 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

