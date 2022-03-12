M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 189,327 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,327 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of DAR opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.