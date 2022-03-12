M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 172,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ironSource by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ironSource during the third quarter worth $1,975,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the third quarter worth $246,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in ironSource during the third quarter worth $4,620,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the third quarter worth $606,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IS stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

