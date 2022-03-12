MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $$7.25 during midday trading on Friday. MGM China has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.
About MGM China (Get Rating)
