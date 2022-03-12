MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $$7.25 during midday trading on Friday. MGM China has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Get MGM China alerts:

About MGM China (Get Rating)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.