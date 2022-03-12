MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.33 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of MGPI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 69,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $100,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,652 shares of company stock worth $697,634 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $1,970,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

