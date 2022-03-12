MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MGTI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. MGT Capital Investments has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

About MGT Capital Investments (Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.