Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MFGP. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of MFGP opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.19.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

