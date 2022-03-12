Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $4.88

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.55. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 3,225 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% during the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 993,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 411,764 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Micro Focus International by 91.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

