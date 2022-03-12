Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cardinal Capital Management’s Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.07 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.