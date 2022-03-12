Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 498.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $48,382,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $44,069,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after purchasing an additional 440,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 76.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 253,786 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 28.8% in the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,870,000 after purchasing an additional 250,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

AER opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

AerCap Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.