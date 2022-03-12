Millennium Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,526,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after buying an additional 527,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41.

