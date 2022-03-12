Millennium Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,428 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $866,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

