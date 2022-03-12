Millennium Management LLC Purchases 6,784 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $134.80 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

